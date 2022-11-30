Gold falls ₹71; silver declines ₹66

November 30, 2022 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price declined to ₹53,300 per 10 grams.

PTI

A shopper tries 24K gold rings inside a jewellery store. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price declined ₹71 to ₹53,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched ₹53,371 per 10 grams.

Silver also dropped ₹66 to ₹63,199 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets were down amid stronger rupee and risk-on sentiments," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

The rupee gained 28 paise to 81.44 against the U.S. dollar.

Comex spot gold is headed for its biggest monthly gain since May 2021 after the dollar fell on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes, Mr. Parmar said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,756.5 per ounce and 21.34 per ounce, respectively.

