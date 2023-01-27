ADVERTISEMENT

Gold falls ₹70; silver jumps ₹451

January 27, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

“Gold prices fell due to a strong U.S. economic data.”

PTI

A jewellery showroom in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price fell ₹70 to ₹56,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in rates of precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹56,912 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, jumped ₹451 to ₹68,874 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,842 per grams, down ₹70 per 10 grams," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at $1,924 per ounce while silver was up at $23.71 per ounce.

Comex gold prices traded negative in Asian trading hours on Friday, the analyst said.

"Gold prices fell due to a strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Fed officials are expecting the rates to be above 5% by the end of this year," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Move in Dollar Index and U.S. Core PCE will be important to focus on, Mr. Damani said.

