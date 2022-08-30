Gold falls ₹66 to ₹51,469 per 10 grams today; silver up marginally

PTI New Delhi
August 30, 2022 17:46 IST

A file photo of Malabar Gold and Diamonds jewellery shop, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday fell ₹66 to ₹51,469 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹51,535 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained marginally by ₹4 to ₹55,550 per kilogram from ₹55,546 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹66 per 10 grams on sharp rupee appreciation despite steady COMEX prices,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to ₹79.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday in line with a positive trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,736.80 per ounce and $18.81 per ounce, respectively. 

