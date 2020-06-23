Gold falls ₹ 57, silver prices tumble ₹ 477

Gold prices fell by ₹ 57 to ₹ 48,931 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday due to weakness in global prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹ 48,988 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by ₹ 477 to ₹ 49,548 per kg from ₹ 50,025 per kg on Monday.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading down by ₹ 57 with weak international gold prices and rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee on Tuesday appreciated 37 paise to provisionally close at 75.66 against the US dollar, following a rally in domestic equity market and persistent foreign fund inflows.

In the international market, gold traded marginally higher at USD 1,755 per ounce, while silver quoted at USD 17.82 per ounce.