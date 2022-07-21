Markets

Gold falls ₹478; silver tumbles ₹1,265

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI New Delhi July 21, 2022 15:45 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 15:45 IST

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by ₹478 to ₹49,830 per 10 grams amid fall in global gold prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹50,308 per 10 grams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Silver also tumbled by ₹1,265 to ₹54,351 per kg from ₹55,616 per kg in the previous trade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,689 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling in previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
gold and precious material
business (general)
financial markets
market and exchange
Read more...