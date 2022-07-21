Gold falls ₹478; silver tumbles ₹1,265

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 21, 2022 15:45 IST

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,689 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.42 per ounce.

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by ₹478 to ₹49,830 per 10 grams amid fall in global gold prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹50,308 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by ₹1,265 to ₹54,351 per kg from ₹55,616 per kg in the previous trade.

"Gold prices witnessed selling in previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.