Markets

Gold falls ₹478; silver tumbles ₹1,265

Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by ₹478 to ₹49,830 per 10 grams amid fall in global gold prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹50,308 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by ₹1,265 to ₹54,351 per kg from ₹55,616 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,689 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling in previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
gold and precious material
business (general)
financial markets
market and exchange
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2022 3:47:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-falls-478-silver-tumbles-1265/article65665805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY