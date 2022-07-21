Gold falls ₹478; silver tumbles ₹1,265

PTI July 21, 2022 15:45 IST

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by ₹478 to ₹49,830 per 10 grams amid fall in global gold prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹50,308 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by ₹1,265 to ₹54,351 per kg from ₹55,616 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,689 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.42 per ounce. "Gold prices witnessed selling in previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.



