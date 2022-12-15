  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Gold falls ₹420; silver tumbles ₹869

December 15, 2022 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: K.k. Mustafah

Gold price fell ₹420 to ₹54,554 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹54,974 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹869 per kg to ₹68,254 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at $1,788 per ounce while silver was down at $23.14 per ounce.

"Comex Gold prices are trading lower in the Asian trading hours on back of hawkish tone from US Fed. Fed Chairman Powell signalled more rate hikes possible next year to cool down inflation at targeted level," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

