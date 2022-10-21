Gold falls ₹372; silver declines ₹799

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹50,511 per 10 grams.

PTI New Delhi
October 21, 2022 18:16 IST

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Gold price in the national capital fell ₹372 to ₹50,139 per 10 grams on Friday amid a decline in the yellow metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also declined ₹799 to ₹56,089 per kilogram from ₹56,888 per kg.

In the international market gold was trading in red at $1,621.25 per ounce while silver was down at $18.41 per ounce.

"COMEX spot gold is headed for a second weekly decline, with prices nearing their lowest mark since April 2020 as the dollar stays strong and holdings in the ETF-extended decline," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

