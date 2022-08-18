Gold falls ₹32; silver declines ₹348

Gold jewellery is displayed at a shop in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital on August 18 fell ₹32 to ₹52,224 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at ₹52,256 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹348 to ₹57,298 per kg from ₹57,646 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,763 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $19.67 per ounce.

“Gold prices have kept range bound trading in the past few days on mixed global cues over the pace of U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike and inflation worries,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.