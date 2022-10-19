Gold falls ₹276; silver declines ₹487

In the previous trade, the gold had settled at ₹50,747 per 10 grams

PTI New Delhi
October 19, 2022 17:04 IST

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Gold prices fell by ₹276 to ₹50,471 per 10 grams in the national capital on October 19 due to weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹50,747 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹487 to ₹56,406 per kg from ₹56,893 per kg.

In the international market, gold was quoted lower at $1,643.5 per ounce while silver was down at $18.62 per ounce.

“Spot COMEX gold traded slightly lower as investors assessed mixed signals, including rising treasury yields and more hawkish commentary from the policymakers,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. 

