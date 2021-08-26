Gold falls ₹265, silver drops ₹323

New Delhi

26 August 2021 17:35 IST

In the previous trade, gold closed at ₹46,414 per 10 grams

Gold in the national capital on August 26 dipped ₹265 to ₹46,149 per 10 grams, in line with a fall in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold closed at ₹46,414 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹323 to ₹61,653 per kg, from ₹61,976 per kg in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 74.11 against the dollar in the opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,785 per ounce and silver also dipped marginally to $23.65 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading 0.30 per cent down near $1,794 per ounce on Thursday.