Gold falls ₹254; silver gains ₹21

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Gold prices fell by ₹254 to ₹52,031 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹52,285 per 10 grams.

However, silver, gained ₹21 to ₹55,979 per kg from ₹55,958 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹254 per 10 gram in line with fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,751 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.22 per ounce.