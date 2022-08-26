Gold falls ₹254; silver gains ₹21

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,751 per ounce.

PTI New Delhi
August 26, 2022 19:08 IST

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Gold prices fell by ₹254 to ₹52,031 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹52,285 per 10 grams.

However, silver, gained ₹21 to ₹55,979 per kg from ₹55,958 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹254 per 10 gram in line with fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,751 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.22 per ounce.

