Gold falls ₹254; silver gains ₹21
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,751 per ounce.
Gold prices fell by ₹254 to ₹52,031 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹52,285 per 10 grams.
However, silver, gained ₹21 to ₹55,979 per kg from ₹55,958 per kg in the previous trade.
"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹254 per 10 gram in line with fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,751 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.22 per ounce.
