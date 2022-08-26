Markets

Gold falls ₹254; silver gains ₹21

File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Gold prices fell by ₹254 to ₹52,031 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹52,285 per 10 grams.

However, silver, gained ₹21 to ₹55,979 per kg from ₹55,958 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹254 per 10 gram in line with fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,751 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.22 per ounce.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 7:10:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-falls-254-silver-gains-21/article65814793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY