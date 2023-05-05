ADVERTISEMENT

Gold falls ₹160; silver climbs ₹650

May 05, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - New Delhi

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹62,040 per 10 grams, down ₹160 per 10 grams."

PTI

Women trying gold ornaments at a jewellers shop in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices declined ₹160 to ₹62,040 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹62,200 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed ₹650 to ₹77,950 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹62,040 per 10 grams, down ₹160 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at $2,040 per ounce and silver was up at $25.88 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US