Gold falls ₹160; silver climbs ₹650

May 05, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices declined ₹160 to ₹62,040 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹62,200 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed ₹650 to ₹77,950 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹62,040 per 10 grams, down ₹160 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at $2,040 per ounce and silver was up at $25.88 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Friday.