HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold falls ₹160; silver climbs ₹650

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹62,040 per 10 grams, down ₹160 per 10 grams."

May 05, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Women trying gold ornaments at a jewellers shop in Hyderabad. File

Women trying gold ornaments at a jewellers shop in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices declined ₹160 to ₹62,040 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹62,200 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed ₹650 to ₹77,950 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹62,040 per 10 grams, down ₹160 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at $2,040 per ounce and silver was up at $25.88 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Friday.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.