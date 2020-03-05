Markets

Gold falls ₹ 157, silver prices decline ₹ 99

Gold on Thursday fell by ₹ 157 to ₹ 44,250 per 10 gram in the national capital amid muted demand for the precious metal.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 44,407 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

Likewise, silver prices also declined ₹ 99 to ₹ 47,517 per kg from ₹ 47,616 per kg on Wednesday.

“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi pared previous gains and traded lower by ₹ 157. Rupee fluctuation kept prices in range throughout the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The Indian rupee continued its downward journey on Thursday, sliding another 5 paise to trade at 73.44 against the U.S. dollar amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

From the international market, gold was quoting with marginal gains at USD 1,640 per ounce, while silver traded flat, down at USD 17.17 per ounce.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 4:57:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-falls-157-silver-prices-decline-99/article30990668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY