Gold falls ₹ 157, silver prices decline ₹ 99

Gold on Thursday fell by ₹ 157 to ₹ 44,250 per 10 gram in the national capital amid muted demand for the precious metal.
In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 44,407 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.
Likewise, silver prices also declined ₹ 99 to ₹ 47,517 per kg from ₹ 47,616 per kg on Wednesday.
“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi pared previous gains and traded lower by ₹ 157. Rupee fluctuation kept prices in range throughout the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
The Indian rupee continued its downward journey on Thursday, sliding another 5 paise to trade at 73.44 against the U.S. dollar amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.
From the international market, gold was quoting with marginal gains at USD 1,640 per ounce, while silver traded flat, down at USD 17.17 per ounce.
