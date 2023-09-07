ADVERTISEMENT

Gold falls ₹150; silver tumbles ₹700

September 07, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold continue to decline for the third straight day.

PTI

 In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices fell ₹150 to ₹60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at ₹60,200 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹700 to ₹74,100 per kg.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at $1,917 per ounce and $23.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold continue to decline for the third straight day as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data triggers bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates again this year, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

