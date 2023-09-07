Gold falls ₹150; silver tumbles ₹700

September 07, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices fell ₹150 to ₹60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at ₹60,200 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹700 to ₹74,100 per kg.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at $1,917 per ounce and $23.05 per ounce, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold continue to decline for the third straight day as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data triggers bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates again this year, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT