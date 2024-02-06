ADVERTISEMENT

Gold falls ₹150; silver tumbles ₹600

February 06, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The precious metal had closed at ₹63,350 per 10 grams in the previous close.

PTI

Gold prices fell ₹150 to ₹63,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid bearish cues from the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also tumbled ₹600 to ₹74,900 per kilogram, while it had settled at ₹75,500 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at ₹63,200 per 10 grams, down by ₹150, taking bearish cues from the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at $2,022 per ounce and $22.32 per ounce, respectively.

