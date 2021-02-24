Gold falls ₹148, silver declines ₹886

Gold prices fell ₹148 to ₹46,307 per 10 grams; Silver declines ₹886 to ₹68,676 per kilogram

Gold prices on February 24 fell ₹148 to ₹46,307 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to overnight selling in global prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹46,455 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver also declined ₹886 to ₹68,676 per kilogram, compared with the close of ₹69,562 per kilogram in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi traded down by ₹148 reflecting overnight selling in global gold prices and rupee appreciation.” The spot rupee was trading around 12 paise stronger against the dollar.

In the international markets, gold prices were trading steady at $1,807 an ounce and silver was almost flat at $27.63.