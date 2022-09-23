Gold falls ₹139; silver declines ₹363

A saleswoman displays a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price in the national capital fell by ₹139 to ₹50,326 per 10 grams on Friday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at ₹50,465 per 10 grams.

Silver also fell sharply by ₹363 to ₹ 58,366 per kilogram from ₹58,729 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,665 per ounce, while silver was flat at $19.50 per ounce.

"Gold prices have capped downside despite of stronger dollar over recession worries as the US Federal Reserve committed to raise interest rates," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.