Gold falls ₹138, silver declines ₹320

New Delhi

30 March 2021 16:40 IST

Gold dipped by ₹138 to ₹44,113 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹44,251 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹320 to ₹63,212 per kg, from ₹63,532 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,698 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.49 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices witnessed selling with COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold falling to two weeks low on stronger dollar.”