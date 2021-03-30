Markets

Gold falls ₹138, silver declines ₹320

Gold dipped by ₹138 to ₹44,113 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹44,251 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹320 to ₹63,212 per kg, from ₹63,532 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,698 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.49 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices witnessed selling with COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold falling to two weeks low on stronger dollar.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 4:42:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-falls-138-silver-declines-320/article34198025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY