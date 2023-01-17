ADVERTISEMENT

Gold falls ₹130; silver declines ₹232

January 17, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price fell ₹130 to ₹56,680 per 10 grams; silver also declined ₹232 to ₹69,793 per kilogram

PTI

Gold price fell ₹130 to ₹56,680 per 10 grams in the National Capital on January 17 amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹56,810 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined ₹232 to ₹69,793 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,680 per 10 grams, down ₹130 per 10 grams,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading in red at $1,911 per ounce and $24.03 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded lower in Asian hours on Tuesday on the back of short-term future traders took profit after recent rally, the analyst said.

“Focus this week will remain on the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Wednesday, after the central bank unexpectedly struck a hawkish tone during its december meeting,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US