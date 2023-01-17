HamberMenu
Gold falls ₹130; silver declines ₹232

Gold price fell ₹130 to ₹56,680 per 10 grams; silver also declined ₹232 to ₹69,793 per kilogram

January 17, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Gold price fell ₹130 to ₹56,680 per 10 grams in the National Capital on January 17 amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹56,810 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined ₹232 to ₹69,793 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,680 per 10 grams, down ₹130 per 10 grams,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading in red at $1,911 per ounce and $24.03 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded lower in Asian hours on Tuesday on the back of short-term future traders took profit after recent rally, the analyst said.

“Focus this week will remain on the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Wednesday, after the central bank unexpectedly struck a hawkish tone during its december meeting,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

