Gold falls ₹ 116; silver tumbles ₹ 1,291

New Delhi

02 June 2021 15:22 IST

Gold slipped by ₹ 116 to ₹ 48,772 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with a fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 48,888 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹ 1,291 to ₹ 70,836 per kg, from ₹ 72,127 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,898 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.74 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,898 per ounce on Wednesday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.