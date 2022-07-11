Gold falls ₹114; silver declines ₹136

PTI July 11, 2022 16:33 IST

Gold in the national capital on Monday declined by ₹114 to ₹50,561 per 10 grams amid a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹50,675 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by ₹136 to ₹56,760 per kg from ₹56,896 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 114 in line with decline in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,737 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.17 per ounce.



