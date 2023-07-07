HamberMenu
Gold falls ₹110; silver plunges ₹600

Gold prices have corrected following the release of stronger than anticipated U.S. macro data.

July 07, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A woman selects bangles at a jewellery showroom in New Delhi. File

A woman selects bangles at a jewellery showroom in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold prices declined by ₹110 to ₹59,240 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at ₹59,350 per 10 grams.

Silver also plunged by ₹600 to ₹71,500 per kilogramme.

"Gold edged lower on Friday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at ₹59,240/10 gram, down by ₹110 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Gold prices have corrected following the release of stronger than anticipated U.S. macro data, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep tightening the monetary policy, Mr. Gandhi said.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, the current gold rate offers an opportunity for investors as the price of yellow metal is expected to rebound by Diwali.

"Considering the current price levels, gold offers a good opportunity for retailers and new investors. By the time of Diwali, it is expected that gold prices could reach around 61850-62500, which is close to the all-time high. In a bullish scenario, if the Fed's stance shifts to a dovish outlook with hints of an interest rate cycle reversal, gold prices could potentially reach levels of 64500," Mr. Trivedi said.

However, he said, "it's important to monitor the Fed's actions and any shifts in their stance, as well as keeping an eye on inflation data and its impact on interest rate decisions." In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,915 per ounce and $22.70 per ounce, respectively.

