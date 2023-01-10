ADVERTISEMENT

Gold falls ₹105; silver tumbles ₹833

January 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price fell ₹105 to ₹56,160 per 10 grams; silver tumbled ₹833 to ₹68,725 per kilogram

PTI

Gold jewellery is displayed at a shop in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price fell ₹105 to ₹56,160 per 10 grams in the national capital on January 10, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at ₹56,265 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled ₹833 to ₹68,725 per kilogram.

“Comex gold prices traded flat in Asian hours on Tuesday after the price surged to an eight-month high on Monday, sentiment supported by a drop in the U.S. dollar,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at $1,872 per ounce while silver was down at $23.47 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded steady after inching higher hovering around the seven weeks high as investors largely focus on U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for insights into the central bank’s rate hike path,” Navneet Damani, senior vp – commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US