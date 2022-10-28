Gold falls ₹105; silver gains ₹21

In the international market, gold was trading in red.

PTI New Delhi
October 28, 2022 16:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold price in the national capital fell by ₹105 to ₹50,889 per 10 grams on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹50,994 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained ₹21 to ₹58,336 per kg from ₹58,315 per kg.

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the international market, gold was trading in red at $1,653.25 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.34 per ounce.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"COMEX spot gold was last quoted at $1,653.25 an ounce which is lower than the previous close as the dollar rebounded after Bank of Japan and ECB policy decisions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
gold and precious material

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app