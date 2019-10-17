Gold falls ₹105 on stronger rupee, weak cues

Gold prices on October 17 declined ₹105 to ₹38,985 per 10 gram in the national capital on a stronger rupee and weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
However, silver surged by ₹509 to ₹46,809 per kg in New Delhi from its previous close of ₹46,300 per kg.
On October 16, gold closed at ₹39,090 per 10 gram.
“International gold prices traded weak on Brexit hopes and the U.S.-China trade deal optimism,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst - Commodities Tapan Patel said.
Gold was trading lower at $1,488 an ounce in the international market, while silver quoted higher at $17.45 per ounce.
The Indian rupee was trading 18 paise stronger against dollar during the day and weighed on gold prices, he added.
