Gold falls ₹101; silver declines ₹Rs 334

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,664 per ounce while silver was down at $19.41 per ounce.

PTI New Delhi
October 27, 2022 16:19 IST

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price fell by ₹101 to ₹51,024 per 10 gram on October 27 amid weak global trends and appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹51,125 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by ₹334 to ₹58,323 per kg. The rupee appreciated 67 paise to 82.14 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday as dollar retreated from its elevated levels.

"A stronger rupee and weaker COMEX spot gold prices pushed domestic gold prices lower today," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

