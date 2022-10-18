Gold falls ₹10; silver climbs ₹774

The rupee appreciated 22 paise to 82.08 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday

PTI New Delhi:
October 18, 2022 16:24 IST

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gold prices in the national capital fell ₹10 to ₹50,783 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹50,793 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed ₹774 to ₹57,064 per kilogram from ₹56,290 per kg.

The rupee appreciated 22 paise to 82.08 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and an overnight fall in the dollar index.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at $1,657 per ounce while silver was up at ₹18.91 per ounce.

“Spot COMEX gold last traded at USD 1,657 an ounce slightly lower from Monday evening while silver prices rose the following strength in base metal. In the near term, gold is expected to trade in a range with a positive bias on the back of a weaker dollar and a slide in Treasuries along with the strong physical gold demand,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

