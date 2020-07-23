Gold exceeds ₹50,000 level, dampens demand

Gold prices in India rose above the psychologically important ₹50,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, as expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies lifted the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge. Local gold futures reached an all-time high of ₹50,085 per 10 gm on Wednesday, taking their gains to 28% in 2020 after rising a quarter in 2019.
However, the price rise dampened retail demand for gold in India, the world’s second-largest consumer of the precious metal. Although the price rise has been dampening retail demand, investment demand has been improving lately, said a bank dealer with a bullion importing bank.
“But the share of investment demand is very small compared to retail purchases,” he said. The domestic price includes a 12.5% import tax and 3% sales tax.
“I couldn’t sell a gram of gold today,” said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor, JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata. “Prices rose too much too quickly. Buyers will wait for a few days to see whether they sustain at higher levels,” he said. India’s gold imports in the June quarter plunged 96% from a year earlier to 13 tonnes after shipments virtually ground to a halt in April and May.
