Markets

Gold drops ₹199; silver tumbles ₹250

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital on August 30 dipped ₹199 to ₹46,389 per 10 gram amid a correction in global precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,588 per 10 grams.

Silver also dipped ₹250 to ₹62,063 per kilogram from ₹62,313 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on August 30, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.99 per ounce.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 3:50:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-drops-rs-199-silver-tumbles-250/article36178786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY