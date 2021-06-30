Gold drops ₹264 on muted global trends

New Delhi

30 June 2021 17:28 IST

Gold dipped ₹264 to ₹45,783 per 10 gram; silver went lower by ₹60 to ₹67,472 per kilogram

Gold in the national capital on June 30 dipped ₹264 to ₹45,783 per 10 gram in line with drop-in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹46,047 per 10 gram.

Silver also went lower by ₹60 to ₹67,472 per kilogram from ₹67,532 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,755 per ounce and silver was trading flat at $25.80 per ounce.

“Gold prices extended decline falling to two month low on Wednesday. Gold prices witnessed selling on dollar rally,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Gold tumbled to two-month lows, taking a new crack at mid-$1,700 lows amidst a sharp rebound in the dollar.”