Gold drops ₹163; silver falls ₹195

PTI July 14, 2022 16:58 IST

Gold price in the national capital on Thursday dropped by ₹163 to ₹50,314 per 10 grams amid a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at ₹50,477 per 10 grams. Silver also dipped by ₹195 to ₹56,254 per kg from ₹56,449 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹163 reflecting overnight fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,717 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.95 per ounce.



