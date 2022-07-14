Markets

Gold drops ₹163; silver falls ₹195

Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price in the national capital on Thursday dropped by ₹163 to ₹50,314 per 10 grams amid a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at ₹50,477 per 10 grams.

Silver also dipped by ₹195 to ₹56,254 per kg from ₹56,449 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹163 reflecting overnight fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,717 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.95 per ounce.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
gold and precious material
financial markets
economy, business and finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 5:00:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-drops-163-silver-falls-195/article65639280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY