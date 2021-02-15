Gold declines marginally

Gold prices decline marginally by ₹19 to ₹46,826 per 10 gram; Silver gains ₹646 to ₹69,072 per kg

Gold prices declined marginally by ₹19 to ₹46,826 per 10 gram in New Delhi on Feb. 15 in line with weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,845 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained ₹646 to ₹69,072 per kg from ₹68,426 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi fell by ₹19 in-line with global gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The rupee strengthened by 14 paise to 72.61 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,819 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.48 per ounce.