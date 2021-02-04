Gold declines for fourth consecutive trade; tumbles ₹ 322

Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined ₹ 322 to ₹ 47,135 per 10 gram, recording fall for the fourth consecutive day, with drop in global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 47,457 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined ₹ 972 to ₹ 67,170 per kg, from ₹ 68,142 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were down by ₹ 322 reporting fourth consecutive fall with decline in global gold prices and rupee appreciation," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 72.90 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,825 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 26.61 per ounce.