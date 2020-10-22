Markets

Gold declines by ₹95 on weak global trend

Gold prices fell ₹95 to ₹51,405 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a weak global trend and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹51,500 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also declined ₹504 to ₹63,425 per kilogram from ₹63,929 per kilogram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi declined by ₹95 on weak global prices and rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 73.54 against the US dollar on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,918 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at $24.89 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, VP — Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Gold dipped after inching higher in the previous session amidst to and fro comments on the COVID-19 relief bill and some recovery witnessed in dollar.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 4:32:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-by-95-on-weak-global-trend/article32917962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY