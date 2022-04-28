Gold declines by ₹442; silver tumbles ₹950

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by ₹442 to ₹51,010 per 10 grams in line with decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹51,452 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by ₹950 to ₹64,167 per kg from ₹65,117 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,885 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.25 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,885 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices fell to a two-month low as the dollar rallied on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.