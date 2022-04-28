Markets

Gold declines by ₹442; silver tumbles ₹950

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by ₹442 to ₹51,010 per 10 grams in line with decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹51,452 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by ₹950 to ₹64,167 per kg from ₹65,117 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,885 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.25 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,885 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices fell to a two-month low as the dollar rallied on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2022 6:15:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-by-442-silver-tumbles-950/article65363571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY