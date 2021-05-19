Gold declines ₹97; silver tumbles ₹1,417

New Delhi

19 May 2021 17:20 IST

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹47,950 per 10 gram

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by ₹97 to ₹47,853 per 10 gram amid muted global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹47,950 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled ₹1,417 to ₹71,815 per kilogram from ₹73,232 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading marginally lower at $1,867 per ounce and $27.88 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.