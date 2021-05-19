Markets

Gold declines ₹97; silver tumbles ₹1,417

Image for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI New Delhi 19 May 2021 17:20 IST
Updated: 19 May 2021 17:28 IST

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹47,950 per 10 gram

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by ₹97 to ₹47,853 per 10 gram amid muted global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹47,950 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled ₹1,417 to ₹71,815 per kilogram from ₹73,232 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Advertising
Advertising

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading marginally lower at $1,867 per ounce and $27.88 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Comments
More In Markets
financial markets
gold and precious material
economy, business and finance
Read more...