Markets

Gold declines ₹97; silver tumbles ₹1,417

Image for representative purposes only.   | Photo Credit: AP

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by ₹97 to ₹47,853 per 10 gram amid muted global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹47,950 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled ₹1,417 to ₹71,815 per kilogram from ₹73,232 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading marginally lower at $1,867 per ounce and $27.88 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 5:29:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-97-silver-tumbles-1417/article34596916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY