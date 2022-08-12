Gold declines ₹90; silver falls ₹374

PTI August 12, 2022 22:22 IST

PTI August 12, 2022 22:22 IST

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,789 per ounce.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,789 per ounce.

Gold price in the national capital on Friday declined by ₹90 to ₹52,915 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at ₹53,005 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also dipped by ₹374 to ₹59,166 per kg from ₹59,540 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,789 per ounce and $20.37 per ounce, respectively. "Gold prices are stuck in range over hawkish U.S. Fed and soft inflation numbers while the weaker dollar has capped downside," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.



Our code of editorial values