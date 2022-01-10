Gold declines ₹54; silver tanks ₹178

Gold settled at ₹46,502 per 10 grams in the previous trade

Gold in the national capital on January 10 declined ₹54 to ₹46,448 per 10 grams in line with weak international precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also dipped by ₹178 to ₹59,217 per kg, from ₹59,395 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee surged 31 paise to close at 74.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday. It appreciated by 18 paise to 74.16 against the U.S. dollar in the opening trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.28 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,794 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded under pressure on firm dollar and strong U.S. bond yields," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.