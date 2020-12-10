Markets

Gold declines ₹ 534; silver tanks ₹ 628

Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad on November 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Gold prices declined ₹ 534 to ₹ 48,652 per 10 gram on Thursday in the national capital in line with lower global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 49,186 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹ 628 to ₹ 62,711 per kg, from ₹ 63,339 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold declined to USD 1,835 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.84 per ounce.

“Gold prices witnessed declined as negotiations over further US fiscal stimulus dragged on and the dollar rose for a fourth straight session,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 4:51:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-534-silver-tanks-628/article33298692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY