Gold declines ₹480; silver plunges ₹530

May 18, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The yellow metal had finished at ₹60,550 per 10 grams in the previous trade

PTI

Gold prices softened by ₹480 to ₹60,070 per 10 grams in the national capital on May 18 amid a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also plunged by ₹530 to ₹72,750 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,070 per 10 grams, down ₹480 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst — Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,975 per ounce and $23.60 per ounce, respectively.

Gold price traded down in Asian trading hours on May 18 as uptick in U.S. dollar weighed on precious metal price, Gandhi said.

