Gold declines ₹420; silver jumps ₹500

June 08, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The yellow metal had closed at ₹60,800 per 10 gram.

PTI

 In the international markets, gold was quoting lower. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gold price declined by ₹420 to ₹60,380 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in prices of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver, however, jumped ₹500 to ₹73,300 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices for the Delhi market traded at ₹60,380/ per 10 gram, down by ₹420 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was quoting lower at $1,945 per ounce while silver was up at $23.65 per ounce.

Gold price came under pressure on the back of a rally in U.S. bond yields on expectations of further tightening of the interest rates by the U.S. Fed, Mr. Gandhi said.

