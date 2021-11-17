Gold declines ₹402; silver tumbles ₹528

In the international market, gold trading higher at $1,857 per ounce and silver marginally up at $25.03 per ounce

Gold in the national capital on November 17 declined by ₹402 to ₹48,116 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹48,518 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹528 to ₹65,218 per kilogram from ₹65,746 per kilogram in the previous trade.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.37% up at $1,857 per ounce on Wednesday,” according to HDFC Securities, senior analyst (commodities), Tapan Patel.