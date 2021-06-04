Gold declines ₹ 388, silver tumbles ₹ 920

New Delhi

04 June 2021 15:14 IST

Gold in the national capital declined by ₹ 388 to ₹ 47,917 per 10 gram on Friday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 48,305 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled ₹ 920 to ₹ 69,369 per kilogram from ₹ 70,289 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,870 per ounce and USD 27.35 per ounce, respectively.

According to Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices slipped to a near two-week lows after positive US economic data boosted the dollar and bond yields, ahead of the much awaited May non-farm payroll numbers."