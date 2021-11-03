Gold declines ₹375; silver crashes ₹898

Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday tumbled by ₹375 to ₹46,411 per 10 grams amid a decline in the international prices of precious metals as well as rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹46,786 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled ₹898 to ₹62,052 per kilogram from ₹62,950 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee surged 22 paise to close at 74.46 against the U.S. dollar on November 3.

In the international market, gold traded lower at $1,781 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.48 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.32% down at $1,781 per ounce on Wednesday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.